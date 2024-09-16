Self-titled — Appalachian Smoke

If judged by their handle alone, Appalachian Smoke would seem to possess a firm commitment to their Blue Ridge origins. That’s evident to a great extent courtesy of the tightly spun saunter and sway that informs each of the ten tracks on this eponymous effort. The band — specifically, Mikel Laws (banjo, guitar, and vocals), Tim Williams (bass and vocals), Jamie Mason (guitar, banjo, and vocals), Kenneth Ryder (resophonic guitar and vocals), and BJ Taylor (mandolin, octave mandolin, and vocals) — exhibits a clear confidence that results in a decidedly assured delivery.

Consequently, while certain songs reflect their native environs — as evoked by the tangled tapestry and rustic ramble that define Maggie On My Mind, Don’t Wash Away Our Home, Good At Gone, and an adaption of the traditional tune, Bone Valley — there’s also a clear contemporary component that defines the majority of this music. Like Town Mountain and Steep Canyon Rangers in particular, Appalachian Smoke effectively integrate their reverence for the roots with a fully accessible approach that can connect with contemporary audiences as well. The banjo that dominates There Goes My Heart Again naturally makes an immediate impression, just as the instantly engaging ballad, The Scenic Road, also serves as one of the set’s standouts. Likewise, the steady stride of Nashville Blues also makes for another most agreeable entry.

That’s not to say Appalachian Smoke is adverse to rekindling their roots. The Way the Crow Flies comes across like a hillbilly elegy of sorts, filled with deep devotion and a riveting refrain. The gospel song, Dig A Little Deeper In God’s Love, with its robust harmonies, confirms their ties to a traditional grounding, while reaffirming their reverence for bluegrass basics.

With this self-titled offering, Appalachian Smoke emerges as an important entity clearly capable of attracting ongoing attention. It ought to be interesting to hear what they cook up next.