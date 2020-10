Scott Napier offers another LP “must have” mandolin records giveaway

Scott Napier, professional bluegrass mandolinist and Associate Professor at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, is doing another giveaway from his rich collection of bluegrass albums. Back in August, he did this once before, giving away five classic records to young pickers learning the ways of the grass.

This time, Scott is again naming five “must have” albums that every bluegrass mandolinist should know, and offering them to pickers from age ten to twenty years of age as a gift from him. To request one of these classics, simply reach out to him by email, or message him on Facebook, to tell him a bit about yourself, or your child, grandchild, or any young mando student who you think is deserving.

The albums he is offering in this “must have” list are:

Jim & Jesse Mandolin Workshop – Jim & Jesse McReynolds

Tennessee Dream – Doyle Lawson

Bounce Away – Herschel Sizemore

Bobby & His Mandolin – Bobby Osborne

Master of Bluegrass – Bill Monroe

Scott will accept entries/requests until November 3, as he explains in this video which also features comments from four of the five artists involved.

Hats off to Scott for offering these resources, several of which are no longer available, to young students of the mandolin.