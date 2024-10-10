Ruby Jean from Bob Minner with Jesse Smathers

Guitarist and songwriter Bob Minner is riding hight right now, fresh off an IBMA Bluegrass Music Award for Song of the Year for his co-write with John Meador on Authentic Unlimited’s Fall in Tennessee.

Now this week, Billy Blue Records has released a new single from Bob, one he wrote with his wife, with Jesse Smathers of Lonesome River Band singing. It’s a “love come home” type song called Ruby Jean, which Minner says they wrote as something of a throwback.

“Writing Ruby Jean with my wife and partner-in-rhyme, Virginia Minner, was our tip of the hat to those time-honored bluegrass songs where the man is begging his love to take him back and come home. It’s a fun, uptempo song that I asked my pal Jesse Smathers to sing on. Zach Arnold really compliments with his harmony work as well. We hope folks enjoy it as much as we did writing it, and we appreciate everyone’s support.”

Bob handles guitar and banjo, and he brought in Jesse to sing lead, with Zack Arnold from The Rage on harmony vocals. Jesse Brock is on mandolin, Aaron Till on fiddle, and Alan Bartram on bass.

They turn in a delightful, medium-tempo grasser that is sure to be a jam standard in no time.

Check it out…

Ruby Jean is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.