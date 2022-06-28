Route 3 to Pinecastle Records, with a new single

Skip to content
From Purdy, Missouri comes
Route 3, the newest signees with Pinecastle Records, who have a debut single on the label released today.
They have been a hot commodity in the Ozark region for some time, and are ready to make the leap to the national stage and an album with a major bluegrass record company. Route 3 was named the Bluegrass Artist of the Year in 2020 at the Arkansas Country Music Awards, with a sound that is both fresh and solidly in the mainstream of contemporary bluegrass music.
Jason Jordan is on guitar, Doug Clifton on bass, Gaylon Harper on banjo, and Roy Bond on mandolin. All are seasoned pros, working with both regional and touring groups including the bluegrass king of the Ozarks, Jim Orchard. Together they have their own take on today’s bluegrass with tasty original songs and a tight sound.
Their first single with Pinecastle is available today, one titled
, the story of a pair of outlaws on the run from the law, written by Jason Jordan. Cartersville
All of the guys are excited to see this track released, and are pleased with their new association with Pinecastle.
“We are honored to be a part of the Pinecastle family. Pinecastle has always had deep history in bluegrass music and has been at the top of the music business for many years. We are truly blessed and excited for this opportunity to work with this amazing group, and we look forward to the release of our new single
Cartersville.”
Have a listen to
Cartersville, with guest fiddle from Ron Stewart.
Cartersville is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.
A full-length project,
Losing Time, is expected at a later date on Pinecastle Records.
