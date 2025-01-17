Route 3 releases Your Love Is A Miracle

Pinecastle Records has a new single for Missouri’s Route 3, one from their current album, Just Believe.

It’s their remake of Your Love Is A Miracle, written by Bill Kenner and Mark Wright for country artist Mark Chestnutt, who included on his debut album 34 years ago.

Route 3 bassist Doug Clifton says that they took a roundabout way to recording this song.

“We first heard Your Love Is A Miracle on the radio in 1991 when it was a hit for country artist Mark Chesnutt. We loved the story of finally finding true love, and how that love completely changed him and made him want to settle down.

Fast forward 30 years later, we were on a band trip coming home from a festival, listening to a classic country station, and that song came on. We started discussing how we loved the melody and how cool that might be to cut it in a bluegrass style.”

And so they did. Guitar man Jason Jordan takes the lead vocal, with Doug on bass, Greg Potter on mandolin (who adds a tasty Dempsey Young flourish to end his break), and Janice Martin on banjo. Ron Stewart added fiddle.

Your Love Is A Miracle fits right into the band’s smooth, contemporary bluegrass sound.

Have a listen…

Your Love Is A Miracle, and the full Just Believe album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artists.