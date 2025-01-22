Ride – new single from Darren Beachley & Kyle Windbeck

Photo of Kyle Windbeck by The Brewgrass Chronicle

Turnberry Records has a new single on offer, a collaboration between Darren Beachley and Kyle Windbeck called Ride.

Bluegrass fans have seen and heard Darren during his stint with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, or while he was leading his tremendous all-star group in the DC region, Legends of the Potomac. These days he’s playing reso-guitar with The Country Gentlemen Show, and recording as a solo artist.

Kyle has a shorter resume, primarily because of his youth, but he has already worked with Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run on mandolin, and on bass with Sideline. This is his second release with Beachley.

Ride is a song which Darren wrote with Paula Breedlove about trying to reignite an old flame.

Beachley sings the lead, with Windbeck on bass, assisted by Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, and Jeff Kidd on mandolin. They turn in a scorcher of a track.

Have a listen…

Ride is available now from popular downnload and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.