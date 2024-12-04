Ricky Skaggs Christmas tour starts this week

Perennial bluegrass and country music star Ricky Skaggs begins his annual holiday tour this week, the Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas.

In most years Ricky had created a Christmas show featuring members of his family, his wife Sharon White, and their children. But this year he is taking his crack bluegrass group, Kentucky Thunder, along on his sleigh.

They’ll perform holiday bluegrass classics, and some of the most beloved Christmas songs in a tightly-paced show.

For Skaggs, this annual December run is something h looks forward to every year.

“This is my favorite time of the year. Not only do we celebrate the birth of the Savior, we also get to play some really fun music. I hope you will come out and see one of our Kentucky Thunder Christmas shows. It’s a joyful time. You’ll love it.”

The Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas tour stops for 2024 include:

December 5 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

December 6 – Scottsdale, AZ – Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

December 10 – Richmond, KY – EKU Center for the Arts

December 11 – Newport News, VA – Ferguson Center for the Arts

December 12 – Huntington, WV – Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

December 13 – Wheeling, WV – The Capitol Theatre

December 14 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

December 15 – Marietta, OH – Peoples Bank Theatre

December 18 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

December 19 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

December 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

December 21 – Germantown, TN – Germantown Performing Arts Center

December 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Further details and ticket information can be found online.