Rick Dollar Christmas show this weekend with Becky Buller

Rick Dollar has once again prepared a special Christmas Extravaganza episode for his radio program, which will air over this weekend on affiliate stations across the US.

Returning to host with Rick is Becky Buller, making her third appearance on the holiday edition of The Rick Dollar Show. She hasn’t yet been named as official ongoing co-host, though she has already signed on for next year as well.

As always, Rick will spin Christmas bluegrass music, and he and Becky will talk about their holiday traditions, and welcome a number of other special guests who are set to join them on the air.

Dollar says that this annual event is always a highlight of his year.

“I look forward to working with Becky on the ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ every year! She’s a natural!”

The Rick Dollar Show airs at the following times and stations. All times eastern.

WNRV AM/FM – Pearisburg, VA – Thursday 11:00 a.m.

EL AVE Radio – Crane, Texas – Friday 9:00 a.m.

WHAW AM – Lost Creek, WV – Friday 12:00 p.m.

Bluegrass Jamboree – North Carolina – Friday 5:00 p.m.

WTWZ The Tradition – Jackson, MS – Friday 11:00 a.m.

KART AM/FM – Jerome, ID – Saturday 12:00 p.m.

United AS 1 Radio – Bakersfield, CA – Saturday 12:00 p.m.

WHAY 98.3 – Whitley City, KY – Saturday 12:00 p.m.

WXCC FM – Williamson, WV – Saturday 12:00 p.m.

Bluegrass Country – Washington, DC – Saturday 3:00 p.m.

WXHR 97.3 – Hillman, Michigan – Saturday 3:00 p.m.

Bluegrass Planet Radio – Toronto, Ontario – Saturday 4:00 p.m.

Bell Buckle Radio – Bell Buckle, TN – Saturday 6:00 p.m.

WHEO AM/FM – Stuart, VA – Sunday 10:00 a.m.

Definitive Hits – Dodge City, MN – Sunday 1:00 p.m.

It ca also be heard on iHeart Radio and on Rick’s web site the following week.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.