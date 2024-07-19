Rhonda Vincent sings Wagon Wheel

Rhonda Vincent, the reigning Queen of Bluegrass, is continuing her trend of releasing grassed up covers in 2024 with her latest single, her version of the Bob Dylan/Old Crow/Darius Rucker hit, Wagon Wheel. It will be included on her next album, Destinations and Fun Places, set for an August 9 release.

Vincent says that as a treat for bluegrass lovers, she has included a very special guest on the track.

“I am so excited to create a new version of Wagon Wheel, that has so many different elements from mid-tempo to breakdown speeds featuring my band, The Rage, an acapella section, and Alison Krauss singing harmony throughout, makes it an epic event.”

They take the song at a relaxed speed, and turn in an extended cut running to over seven minutes, with a driving grass vibe mid way through. For fans of Wagon Wheel, they give you a lot to love!

Along with Rhonda and Alison, this track features The Rage, Vincent’s touring band, with Aaron McDaris on banjo, Zack Arnold on guitar, Mickey Harris on bass, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Adam Haynes on fiddle They recorded the song three years ago, and have released it now during the 20th anniversary year of the recording by Old Crow Medicine Show.

Have a listen…

Wagon Wheel from Rhonda Vincent is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for Destinations and Fun Places are likewise enabled.