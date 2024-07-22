Results from the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers’ Convention

“We’ve been hot, cold, and rained on,” said a contestant at the 28th Alleghany County Fiddlers’ Convention this past Saturday in Sparta, NC. Although the weather may not have been ideal, a large number of musicians, bands, and spectators turned out for the annual two-day event, sponsored by the Sparta-Alleghany Volunteer Fire Department.

Winners for the 2024 event were:

Junior Bass

  1. Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC

Junior Mandolin

  1. George Wilder Boggs, Clarksville, GA
  2. Highland Hollifield, Independence, VA
  3. Janaya Collins, Wilkesboro, NC
  4. Emmalyn Rogers, Yadkinville, NC
  5. Taylor Hash, Elk Creek, VA 

Junior Guitar

  1. Luke Church, North Wilkesboro, NC
  2. Elijah Smith, Mount Airy, NC
  3. Braden Ramey, Galax, VA
  4. Ethan Wagoner, Yadkinville, NC
  5. Maggie Wilkerson, Lowgap, NC

Junior Banjo

  1. Audrey Bradshaw, Ennice, NC
  2. Josiah Wilkerson, Lowgap, NC
  3. Hudson Mikael, Jefferson, NC
  4. Candace Noah, Dobson, NC
  5. Colton Perry, Mouth of Wilson, VA

Junior Fiddle

  1. Sterling Knight Hollifield, Independence, VA
  2. Alexander Ferranti, Raleigh, NC
  3. Shaw Rippel, Pilot Mountain, NC
  4. Bodhi Gibbons, Mount Savage, MD
  5. Juliet Bradshaw, Ennice, NC

Junior Band

  1. The Biscuit Eaters, Lowgap, NC
  2. No Namers, Sparta, NC
  3. Bright Hope String Band, Clarksville, GA

Junior Dance (Age 9-15)

  1. Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC
  2. Chloe Grim, Independence, VA
  3. Bodhi Gibbons, Mount Savage, MD

Senior Dance (Age 16+)

  1. Marsha Todd, Mount Airy, NC
  2. Candace Noah, Dobson, NC
  3. Barbara Bowman, Mount Airy, NC
  4. Glenn Wimmer, Rocky Mount, VA
  5. Connie Woods, Germanton, NC

Vocal Duet

  1. Molly & Sadie Yates, Damascus, VA
  2. Jacobb Sheffield & Johnny Smith, Elm City, NC
  3. Sadie & Cynthia Sheffield, Elm City, NC
  4. Titus Stroud & Lloyd Richardson, Statesville, NC
  5. Rrandy & James Murdock, Winston-Salem, NC

Vocal

  1. Tommy Nichols, Mount Airy, NC
  2. Keith Southern, Mocksville, NC
  3. Jimmy Ball, Cleveland, NC
  4. Laken Love, Clintwood, VA
  5. Ella Grim, Independence, VA

Bluegrass Fiddle/Banjo Duet

  1. Travis Watts & John Huffman, Mount Airy, NC
  2. Darius Flowers & Shawn Rippel, Pilot Mountain, NC
  3. Candace & Beth Noah, Dobson, NC 

Old Time Fiddle/Banjo Duet

  1. Debbie Yates & Brian Grim, Damascus, VA
  2. Kevin & Trish Fore, Galax, VA
  3. Lucas & Hazel Pasley, Sparta, NC
  4. Robbie Herman & Grayson McGuire, Taylorsville, NC
  5. Richard Bowman & Marsha Todd, Mount Airy, NC

Harmonica

  1. Rex Horton, Hillsville, VA
  2. David Rabon, Salisbury, NC

Autoharp

  1. Penny Kilby, Mouth of Wilson, VA 
  2. Lois Shumaker, Olin, NC
  3. Jimmy Handy, Woolwine, VA
  4. Greg Eldred, Greensboro, NC
  5. Virgil Adams, Galax, VA

Dulcimer

  1. Tim Thornton, Shawsville, VA
  2. William Boggs, Clarksville, GA
  3. Steve Kilby, Mouth of Wilson, VA

Dobro

  1. Keith Aiken, Henderson, NC
  2. Robert Ellis, Mocksville, NC
  3. Holger Olesen, Elizabethton, TN
  4. Charlie Milliron, Ferrum, VA
  5. Johnathan McHone, Danbury, NC

Mandolin

  1. Vincent Bullins, Lawsonville, NC
  2. Matt Stacy, Haysi, VA
  3. Todd Hiatt, State Road, NC
  4. Aaron Combs, Ararat, NC
  5. Connor Lambert, Troutman, NC

Bass

  1. Lloyd Richardson, Warrensville, NC
  2. Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC
  3. Chris Johnson, Sparta, NC
  4. Sadie Yates, Damascus, VA 
  5. Michael Plumley, Tega Cay, SC

Guitar

  1. Jack Hinshelwood, Abington, VA
  2. Justin Jones, Austinville, VA
  3. Graydon Shepherd, West Jefferson, NC
  4. Tommy Chandler, Mocksville, NC
  5. Cody McGrady, Galax, VA

Old Time Banjo

  1. Trish Fore, Galax, VA 
  2. Devon Flaherty, Carrboro, NC
  3. Tina Steffey, Mount Airy, NC
  4. Bill Mansfield, Winston-Salem, NC
  5. Robbie Herman, Taylorsville, NC

Bluegrass Banjo

  1. Jacob Johnson, North Wilkesboro, NC 
  2. Travis Watts, Mount Airy, NC
  3. Rusty Breedlove, Haysi, VA
  4. Marsha Todd, Mount Airy, NC
  5. Stewart Werner III, Rocky Mount, VA

Bluegrass Fiddle

  1. John Hofmann, Thomasville, NC
  2. Darius Flowers, Pilot Mountain, NC
  3. Wayne Erbsen, Elk Creek, VA
  4. Bethany Prevette, North Wilkesboro, NC
  5. Kamron Nunn, Westfield, NC

Old Time Fiddle

  1. Kevin Fore, Galax, VA
  2. Lucas Pasley, Sparta, NC
  3. Brian Grim, Independence, VA
  4. Garret Wyatt, Independence, VA
  5. Grayson McGuire, Todd, NC

Old Time Band

  1. The New Critter Connection, Damascus, VA
  2. The Wildcats, Galax, VA
  3. Slate Mountain Ramblers, Mount Airy, NC
  4. The Hooligans, Independence, VA
  5. River Hill Old Time Band, Wytheville, VA

Bluegrass Band

  1. Southern Connection, Haysi, VA
  2. Loyle Dawson & Slick Quiver, Mocksville, NC
  3. Travis Watts & High Voltage, Mount Airy, NC
  4. Outlaw Bluegrass, Union Grove, NC
  5. New River Line, Galax, VA
Levi Head, 1st Place Junior Dance at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
George Wilder Boggs, 1st Place Junior Mandolin at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Sterling Knight Hollifield, 1st Place Junior Fiddle at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Audrey Bradshaw, 1st Place Junior Banjo at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
John Hofmann & Travis Watts, 1st Place Bluegrass Fiddle & Banjo Duet at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
The Biscuit Eaters, 1st Place Junior Band at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Molly & Sadie Yates, 1st Place Vocal Duet at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Marsha Todd, 1st Place Senior Dance at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Rex Horton, 1st Place Harmonica at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Lloyd Richardson, 1st Place Bass Fiddle at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Debbie Yates & Brian Grim, 1st Place Old-time Fiddle & Banjo Duet at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Keith Aiken, 1st Place Dobro at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jack Hirshelwood, 1st Place Guitar at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
John Hofmann, 1st Place Bluegrass Fiddle at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Trish Fore, 1st Place Old-time Banjo at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Southern Connection, 1st Place Bluegrass Band at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
The New Critter Connection , 1st Place Old-time Band at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jacob Johnson, 1st Place Bluegrass Banjo at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Kevin Fore, 1st Place Old-time Fiddle at the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

