Results from the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers’ Convention

“We’ve been hot, cold, and rained on,” said a contestant at the 28th Alleghany County Fiddlers’ Convention this past Saturday in Sparta, NC. Although the weather may not have been ideal, a large number of musicians, bands, and spectators turned out for the annual two-day event, sponsored by the Sparta-Alleghany Volunteer Fire Department.

Winners for the 2024 event were:

Junior Bass

Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC

Junior Mandolin

George Wilder Boggs, Clarksville, GA Highland Hollifield, Independence, VA Janaya Collins, Wilkesboro, NC Emmalyn Rogers, Yadkinville, NC Taylor Hash, Elk Creek, VA

Junior Guitar

Luke Church, North Wilkesboro, NC Elijah Smith, Mount Airy, NC Braden Ramey, Galax, VA Ethan Wagoner, Yadkinville, NC Maggie Wilkerson, Lowgap, NC

Junior Banjo

Audrey Bradshaw, Ennice, NC Josiah Wilkerson, Lowgap, NC Hudson Mikael, Jefferson, NC Candace Noah, Dobson, NC Colton Perry, Mouth of Wilson, VA

Junior Fiddle

Sterling Knight Hollifield, Independence, VA Alexander Ferranti, Raleigh, NC Shaw Rippel, Pilot Mountain, NC Bodhi Gibbons, Mount Savage, MD Juliet Bradshaw, Ennice, NC

Junior Band

The Biscuit Eaters, Lowgap, NC No Namers, Sparta, NC Bright Hope String Band, Clarksville, GA

Junior Dance (Age 9-15)

Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC Chloe Grim, Independence, VA Bodhi Gibbons, Mount Savage, MD

Senior Dance (Age 16+)

Marsha Todd, Mount Airy, NC Candace Noah, Dobson, NC Barbara Bowman, Mount Airy, NC Glenn Wimmer, Rocky Mount, VA Connie Woods, Germanton, NC

Vocal Duet

Molly & Sadie Yates, Damascus, VA Jacobb Sheffield & Johnny Smith, Elm City, NC Sadie & Cynthia Sheffield, Elm City, NC Titus Stroud & Lloyd Richardson, Statesville, NC Rrandy & James Murdock, Winston-Salem, NC

Vocal

Tommy Nichols, Mount Airy, NC Keith Southern, Mocksville, NC Jimmy Ball, Cleveland, NC Laken Love, Clintwood, VA Ella Grim, Independence, VA

Bluegrass Fiddle/Banjo Duet

Travis Watts & John Huffman, Mount Airy, NC Darius Flowers & Shawn Rippel, Pilot Mountain, NC Candace & Beth Noah, Dobson, NC

Old Time Fiddle/Banjo Duet

Debbie Yates & Brian Grim, Damascus, VA Kevin & Trish Fore, Galax, VA Lucas & Hazel Pasley, Sparta, NC Robbie Herman & Grayson McGuire, Taylorsville, NC Richard Bowman & Marsha Todd, Mount Airy, NC

Harmonica

Rex Horton, Hillsville, VA David Rabon, Salisbury, NC

Autoharp

Penny Kilby, Mouth of Wilson, VA Lois Shumaker, Olin, NC Jimmy Handy, Woolwine, VA Greg Eldred, Greensboro, NC Virgil Adams, Galax, VA

Dulcimer

Tim Thornton, Shawsville, VA William Boggs, Clarksville, GA Steve Kilby, Mouth of Wilson, VA

Dobro

Keith Aiken, Henderson, NC Robert Ellis, Mocksville, NC Holger Olesen, Elizabethton, TN Charlie Milliron, Ferrum, VA Johnathan McHone, Danbury, NC

Mandolin

Vincent Bullins, Lawsonville, NC Matt Stacy, Haysi, VA Todd Hiatt, State Road, NC Aaron Combs, Ararat, NC Connor Lambert, Troutman, NC

Bass

Lloyd Richardson, Warrensville, NC Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC Chris Johnson, Sparta, NC Sadie Yates, Damascus, VA Michael Plumley, Tega Cay, SC

Guitar

Jack Hinshelwood, Abington, VA Justin Jones, Austinville, VA Graydon Shepherd, West Jefferson, NC Tommy Chandler, Mocksville, NC Cody McGrady, Galax, VA

Old Time Banjo

Trish Fore, Galax, VA Devon Flaherty, Carrboro, NC Tina Steffey, Mount Airy, NC Bill Mansfield, Winston-Salem, NC Robbie Herman, Taylorsville, NC

Bluegrass Banjo

Jacob Johnson, North Wilkesboro, NC Travis Watts, Mount Airy, NC Rusty Breedlove, Haysi, VA Marsha Todd, Mount Airy, NC Stewart Werner III, Rocky Mount, VA

Bluegrass Fiddle

John Hofmann, Thomasville, NC Darius Flowers, Pilot Mountain, NC Wayne Erbsen, Elk Creek, VA Bethany Prevette, North Wilkesboro, NC Kamron Nunn, Westfield, NC

Old Time Fiddle

Kevin Fore, Galax, VA Lucas Pasley, Sparta, NC Brian Grim, Independence, VA Garret Wyatt, Independence, VA Grayson McGuire, Todd, NC

Old Time Band

The New Critter Connection, Damascus, VA The Wildcats, Galax, VA Slate Mountain Ramblers, Mount Airy, NC The Hooligans, Independence, VA River Hill Old Time Band, Wytheville, VA

Bluegrass Band