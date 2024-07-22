Results from the 2024 Alleghany County Fiddlers’ Convention

“We’ve been hot, cold, and rained on,” said a contestant at the 28th Alleghany County Fiddlers’ Convention this past Saturday in Sparta, NC. Although the weather may not have been ideal, a large number of musicians, bands, and spectators turned out for the annual two-day event, sponsored by the Sparta-Alleghany Volunteer Fire Department.
Winners for the 2024 event were:
Junior Bass
- Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC
Junior Mandolin
- George Wilder Boggs, Clarksville, GA
- Highland Hollifield, Independence, VA
- Janaya Collins, Wilkesboro, NC
- Emmalyn Rogers, Yadkinville, NC
- Taylor Hash, Elk Creek, VA
Junior Guitar
- Luke Church, North Wilkesboro, NC
- Elijah Smith, Mount Airy, NC
- Braden Ramey, Galax, VA
- Ethan Wagoner, Yadkinville, NC
- Maggie Wilkerson, Lowgap, NC
Junior Banjo
- Audrey Bradshaw, Ennice, NC
- Josiah Wilkerson, Lowgap, NC
- Hudson Mikael, Jefferson, NC
- Candace Noah, Dobson, NC
- Colton Perry, Mouth of Wilson, VA
Junior Fiddle
- Sterling Knight Hollifield, Independence, VA
- Alexander Ferranti, Raleigh, NC
- Shaw Rippel, Pilot Mountain, NC
- Bodhi Gibbons, Mount Savage, MD
- Juliet Bradshaw, Ennice, NC
Junior Band
- The Biscuit Eaters, Lowgap, NC
- No Namers, Sparta, NC
- Bright Hope String Band, Clarksville, GA
Junior Dance (Age 9-15)
- Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC
- Chloe Grim, Independence, VA
- Bodhi Gibbons, Mount Savage, MD
Senior Dance (Age 16+)
- Marsha Todd, Mount Airy, NC
- Candace Noah, Dobson, NC
- Barbara Bowman, Mount Airy, NC
- Glenn Wimmer, Rocky Mount, VA
- Connie Woods, Germanton, NC
Vocal Duet
- Molly & Sadie Yates, Damascus, VA
- Jacobb Sheffield & Johnny Smith, Elm City, NC
- Sadie & Cynthia Sheffield, Elm City, NC
- Titus Stroud & Lloyd Richardson, Statesville, NC
- Rrandy & James Murdock, Winston-Salem, NC
Vocal
- Tommy Nichols, Mount Airy, NC
- Keith Southern, Mocksville, NC
- Jimmy Ball, Cleveland, NC
- Laken Love, Clintwood, VA
- Ella Grim, Independence, VA
Bluegrass Fiddle/Banjo Duet
- Travis Watts & John Huffman, Mount Airy, NC
- Darius Flowers & Shawn Rippel, Pilot Mountain, NC
- Candace & Beth Noah, Dobson, NC
Old Time Fiddle/Banjo Duet
- Debbie Yates & Brian Grim, Damascus, VA
- Kevin & Trish Fore, Galax, VA
- Lucas & Hazel Pasley, Sparta, NC
- Robbie Herman & Grayson McGuire, Taylorsville, NC
- Richard Bowman & Marsha Todd, Mount Airy, NC
Harmonica
- Rex Horton, Hillsville, VA
- David Rabon, Salisbury, NC
Autoharp
- Penny Kilby, Mouth of Wilson, VA
- Lois Shumaker, Olin, NC
- Jimmy Handy, Woolwine, VA
- Greg Eldred, Greensboro, NC
- Virgil Adams, Galax, VA
Dulcimer
- Tim Thornton, Shawsville, VA
- William Boggs, Clarksville, GA
- Steve Kilby, Mouth of Wilson, VA
Dobro
- Keith Aiken, Henderson, NC
- Robert Ellis, Mocksville, NC
- Holger Olesen, Elizabethton, TN
- Charlie Milliron, Ferrum, VA
- Johnathan McHone, Danbury, NC
Mandolin
- Vincent Bullins, Lawsonville, NC
- Matt Stacy, Haysi, VA
- Todd Hiatt, State Road, NC
- Aaron Combs, Ararat, NC
- Connor Lambert, Troutman, NC
Bass
- Lloyd Richardson, Warrensville, NC
- Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC
- Chris Johnson, Sparta, NC
- Sadie Yates, Damascus, VA
- Michael Plumley, Tega Cay, SC
Guitar
- Jack Hinshelwood, Abington, VA
- Justin Jones, Austinville, VA
- Graydon Shepherd, West Jefferson, NC
- Tommy Chandler, Mocksville, NC
- Cody McGrady, Galax, VA
Old Time Banjo
- Trish Fore, Galax, VA
- Devon Flaherty, Carrboro, NC
- Tina Steffey, Mount Airy, NC
- Bill Mansfield, Winston-Salem, NC
- Robbie Herman, Taylorsville, NC
Bluegrass Banjo
- Jacob Johnson, North Wilkesboro, NC
- Travis Watts, Mount Airy, NC
- Rusty Breedlove, Haysi, VA
- Marsha Todd, Mount Airy, NC
- Stewart Werner III, Rocky Mount, VA
Bluegrass Fiddle
- John Hofmann, Thomasville, NC
- Darius Flowers, Pilot Mountain, NC
- Wayne Erbsen, Elk Creek, VA
- Bethany Prevette, North Wilkesboro, NC
- Kamron Nunn, Westfield, NC
Old Time Fiddle
- Kevin Fore, Galax, VA
- Lucas Pasley, Sparta, NC
- Brian Grim, Independence, VA
- Garret Wyatt, Independence, VA
- Grayson McGuire, Todd, NC
Old Time Band
- The New Critter Connection, Damascus, VA
- The Wildcats, Galax, VA
- Slate Mountain Ramblers, Mount Airy, NC
- The Hooligans, Independence, VA
- River Hill Old Time Band, Wytheville, VA
Bluegrass Band
- Southern Connection, Haysi, VA
- Loyle Dawson & Slick Quiver, Mocksville, NC
- Travis Watts & High Voltage, Mount Airy, NC
- Outlaw Bluegrass, Union Grove, NC
- New River Line, Galax, VA