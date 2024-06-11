Attention young bluegrass artists!

The Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival in Pennsylvania is searching for young musicians to participate in their Youth Showcase on Saturday, June 29. Any young picker or singer is encouraged to participate, up to age 18.

Before appearing on the Showcase, all participants will receive two coaching/practice sessions on Friday and Saturday mornings at the festival. So don’t be nervous, they will help you present your best on your song or tune.

Several now notable bluegrass musicians had participated in this showcase during their youth: Kate Lee, Liam Purcell, Tray Wellington, The Werner Family Band, The Echo Valley Band, Conlan Karchner, Autumn and Canyon Moore, The J-Tyme Band, The Roper Sisters, Isabella March, Gus Tritch, and many more.

For more details, or to get signed up, reach out by email to the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival Youth Showcase. The festival is now managed and operated by Larry Efaw, at Grange Park in Center Hill, PA.

Our cameras will be there, so you might just end up in Bluegrass Today!