Recording King introduces Tonewood Reserve Elite dreadnaught

Recording King has announced a new line of vintage-inspired acoustic guitars in their Tonewood Reserve Series. Called Tonewood Reserve Elite, these three new models combine what customers have loved about the Tonewood instruments – especially the hand-selected woods, pre-war appointments and design, and the response and tone of solid wood tops, backs, and sides – and added the visual appeal of abalone body purfling and sound hole rosette.
For some years now, Recording King has built and marketed high end Asian-made instruments, offering quality construction and tonal response at a price that new and advancing players can appreciate. The trade name started back in the 1930s as an “off brand” of Gibson sold in the Montgomery Ward catalog, at the time one of the chief mail order companies in the US. After being inactive for many years, the brand was picked up and relaunched to build guitars, banjos, mandolins, reso-guitars, and lap steel guitars to the roots, bluegrass, and acoustic market.
The three new guitars in the Tonewood Reserve Elite series include a dreadnaught, a triple O, and a single O body style. All three are made using solid AAA Adirondack spruce tops with east Indian rosewood back and sides. The tops have a sitka spruce X bracing with one piece mahogany V-shaped necks attached with a dovetail joint. Bridges and fingerboards are ebony, and each guitar has nickel butterbean tuners in keeping with the vintage vibe. The dreadnaught model has a 1.75” bone nut width in response to customer requests.
The company prepared this brief video with the dreadnaught model (RD-342).
Each of the three new Tonewood Reserve Elite models (
RD-342, RO-342, and RP-342) are priced at $1466.99 with an expected street price of $1099.99. They are available through a network of dealers all over the world including most US shops that specialize in bluegrass and acoustic music.
