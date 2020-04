Recording King introduces new 000 model guitar

Recording King has introduced a new smaller body guitar, the RO-328, styled like the classic 000 size guitars that Martin has made for years. They join several others in the company’s Tonewood Reserve Series.

Like all of their models, these were designed to offer the tone and playability of pricier instruments, but manufactured overseas so they can be offered at a lower cost.

The RO-328 is a solid wood guitar, with an Adirondack spruce top and East Indian rosewood back and sides. Its mahogany neck is topped with a rosewood fingerboard, adorned with simple dot inlays. The neck has a thin V-shaped profile, and is attached with a traditional dovetail joint. 14 of the 20 frets clear the body.

Recording King has produced this video of Roy Curry picking through Dixie Hoedown on a RO-328.

The RO-328 will be sold at a street price of $749.99. A mahogany version, the RO-318, sells for $599.99.

More details are available on the Recording King web site. You will be able to see them at dealers when music store showrooms reopen in the near future.