Rebecca Frazier’s High Country Road Trip video

For her next single, Nashville singer, songwriter, and guitar slinger Rebecca Frazier has a song about the adventure of the open road, with a music video that finds her and co-writer Rorey Carroll on a mountain drive in a classic car.

Frazier says that High Country Road Trip nicely epitomizes the dichotomy of her artistic personality.

“My whole life has been a counterpoint of going with my gut and enjoying the moment, while also considering intention and the bigger picture. I grew up on the water, so I love going with the flow and being taken for a ride. But I’ve got that philosophical side, where I’m also asking, ‘Where is this leading?’ This song is meant to capture that moment of joy somewhere in the middle: that elevated feeling of loving the lightness of not knowing what’s around the bend, and not necessarily trying to create a specific outcome.”

The video was shot in Colorado, where Rebecca lived for many years as a member of Hit & Run, with the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains providing some dramatic scenery.

“I’m proud of this track, and I loved creating this song and video with Rorey. She has also lived in Colorado, and understood my emotional connection with the mountains. We had a blast pretending to be Thelma and Louise—there’s nothing like driving a vintage Mustang through the mountains, with the wind in your hair!”

Supporting Rebecca on the audio track are Béla Fleck on banjo, Sam Bush on mandolin, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Josh Swift on rest-guitar, and Barry Bales on bass.

Check it out…

High Country Rod Trip is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.