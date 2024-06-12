Rambling drops for The Wilder Flower

Have you heard The Wilder Flower? This hyper-talented young female-fronted group has only been together the past four years, and are rapidly establishing themselves as a fresh voice in the industry with performances at major festivals, from a base in the Carolinas.

Their charm derives from a wealth of strong original material, and a “just right” mix of old time and bluegrass sounds. Banjo player Molly Johnson switches between three finger and clawhammer approaches, fiddler Madeline Dierauf is comfortable in bluegrass, old time, and Celtic playing, and guitarist Danielle Yother can flatpick in any genre you like.

Yother is the elder of the band at only 24 years of age, and as such has the most experience in the industry. A striver since she was a young teen, Danielle has appeared on America’s Got Talent, and made it through to Hollywood as a contestant on American Idol. Madeline at 21 is already a two-time winner of the South Carolina State Fiddling Championship, and Molly was chosen last year at 16 to receive the IBMA scholarship to the Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, hosted by Béla Fleck.

Their first single is now available, one Danielle wrote called Rambling, which carries the feel of an old mountain ballad from days gone by, driven by low-tuned banjo, with delicate three-part harmony. It tells an ancient story women have grieved over for centuries, perfectly captured in the chorus:

Where do the rambling boys get all their charm?

Why do they come just to leave?

Why don’t love ever do them any harm?

I wonder what’s the matter with me.

Rambling is a delightful number, well performed with assistance from Harry Clark on mandolin and Norbert McGettigan on bass.

Check it out…

Rambling by The Wilder Flower is available from popular download and streaming services online.

Can’t wait to hear more from this group!