Radio Ramblers present instruments to Global Impact Stem Academy

Joe Mullins and one of his Radio Ramblers, Adam McIntosh, made the short trip to Springfield, OH earlier this month to present donated instruments to the new Roots Music Club at Global Impact Stem Academy. Through the kindness of Deering Banjos, The Banjo Store, and The Mandolin Store, Joe and Adam were able to see new banjos and mandolins in the hands of students at this advanced private high school.
In addition to handing over the instruments, Joe and Adam offered the students a demonstration of bluegrass picking, and a brief history of the music on November 5.
Mullins tells us that this Roots Music Club was recently launched by someone he knows who learned to love bluegrass by attending the twice-annual SOIMF in nearby Wilmington, OH.
“It’s exciting to see enthusiastic teachers continuing to introduce bluegrass in their classrooms. My friend Brandon Williams grew up hearing my radio network and he has helped as a volunteer at our Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festivals since his high school years. That’s where he was saturated with live music, workshops and jamming.”
“In this season of thanksgiving, after such a stressful year, I’m certainly thankful for the generosity of Deering Banjos, The Banjo Store, and The Mandolin Store. What a great blessing to have instruments provided to a program filled with students who otherwise would not be in the same building with banjos and mandolins.”
Mullins expressed special thanks to the people who donated the instruments, which he and McIntosh coordinated.
“Thanks to Jamie Deering and David Bandrowski for the Deering Goodtime banjo; Dennis Vance, owner of The Mandolin Store and generous friend for the Eastman mandolin; and Adam McIntosh with The Banjo Store for the Recording King banjo.”
Well done Joe and Adam, and Brandon as well, and best of luck to all the students in the Roots Music Club.
