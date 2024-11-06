Quarry By The Lake from Braxton Rogers, with City Songs

City Songs is a program in Knoxville, TN, associated with the Big Ears Festival, which creates music videos for young songwriters who compose new pieces about the region.

This summer they worked with Oklahoma banjo player and vocalist Braxton Rogers, who has spent time this past two years as a street performer as part of Smoky Mountain Tunes and Tales in Gatlinburg. Through this association, Rogers came to the attention of City Songs, who chose to use his song about Meads Quarry called Quarry By The Lake, which is now a public lake in Knoxville, and shoot a video.

It was shot at the lake, with help from Evie Andrus from the East Tennessee Bluegrass Association, and Matt Morelock of City Songs. Through talking with them Braxton learned the history of the quarry, some of which is shared at the beginning of the video.

Performing with Braxton were David Eversole on guitar, Julia Eversole on bass, Morelock on clawhammer banjo, and Josh Oliver on guitar.

Have a look and listen to what they created.

Well done City Songs, Braxton Rogers, and all involved in this production!