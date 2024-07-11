Pull The Trigger video from The Grascals

The Grascals have a music video for their current single with Mountain Home Music, Pull The Trigger, which guitarist Jamie Johnson wrote with Shawn Camp.

It’s a cute song that Johnson sings about trying to gain the love of a lady, but facing resistance, he references the notion that if Cupid doesn’t show up soon with an arrow, he may have to use his own Love Gun to win her heart.

The video finds the band performing Pull The Trigger outdoors. Check it out!

Pull The Trigger will be included on the next Grascals project, titled 20 in honor of their 20th anniversary as a band. Pre-saves and pre-orders are enabled online.

Until the album’s release next month, you will find the single available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.