Preachin’ Silas from The Gospel Plowboys

Morning Glory Music is pleased to offer a new single this month from The Gospel Plowboys, so named for their blue collar determination to spread the good news wherever they perform. You’ll not forget having seen this bunch in person, from their classic blue bibs, white shirts, and red ties stage attire, to their soulful renditions of bluegrass gospel favorites, plus their own original compositions.

This latest, Preachin’ Silas, was written and sung by Plowboys guitarist Michael Jenkins, and is the debut single from their upcoming project, Something To Be Said.

Jenkins says that the song describes a man who lives by the same motivation that animates their band.

“Preachin’ Silas is about a coal mining preacher who, undeterred by the harsh conditions of the coal mines, fervently delivers sermons of hope and resilience to the miners laboring alongside him, illuminating their spirits amidst the darkness, with words of faith and solidarity.”

Alongside Michael on guitar and lead vocal, we hear bandmates Danial Schronce on mandolin, Eden Williamson on banjo, Alec McCallister on fiddle, and guest Aaron Ramsey on bass.

It’s a bluesy number that drives home the gritty reality of a miner’s life, right beside the message of optimism in the face of despair.

Have a listen…

Preachin’ Silas is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.