Pickin’ Up the Pieces benefit show report

All star band at Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville for flooding victims (10/22) – photo © Colton Zenni

Pickin’ Up The Pieces, the all-star bluegrass and Americana benefit concert in Knoxville, TN, organized by teen mandolin wunderkind Wyatt Ellis, turned out to be a fabulous event that is still raising money for flood victims of Hurricane Helene.

Over five hours of live music, and a live stream on WDVX, everyone at Yee-Haw Brewing heard and saw music from Wyatt and the East Tennessee Bluegrass All-Stars (Barry Bales, Gary Davis, Justin Moses, Billy Contreras, and Alex Leach), and special guests Sierra Hull, Cruz Contreras, Tim Stafford, Robinella, Ralph Stanley II, Jay Clark, and others.

All proceeds from this show were donated to Mountain Ways, who are doing yeoman’s work to assist those throughout the Appalachian region who were affected by the flooding. In fact, the QR code generated for the show is still active should anyone wish to add to the money raised at Pickin’ Up The Pieces on October 22.

Many thanks to Erin Morris with Morris Public Relations in Nashville for sharing these photos, taken by Colton Zenni, as well as this video stream from the live event last month.

Well done Wyatt Ellis, Yee-Haw Brewing, Mountain Ways, WDVX, and all the folks who donated their time to perform in order to raise money for their neighbors and friends all along the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains.