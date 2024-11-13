Pickin’ Up the Pieces benefit show report

All star band at Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville for flooding victims (10/22) – photo © Colton Zenni

Pickin’ Up The Pieces, the all-star bluegrass and Americana benefit concert in Knoxville, TN, organized by teen mandolin wunderkind Wyatt Ellis, turned out to be a fabulous event that is still raising money for flood victims of Hurricane Helene.

Over five hours of live music, and a live stream on WDVX, everyone at Yee-Haw Brewing heard and saw music from Wyatt and the East Tennessee Bluegrass All-Stars (Barry Bales, Gary Davis, Justin Moses, Billy Contreras, and Alex Leach), and special guests Sierra Hull, Cruz Contreras, Tim Stafford, Robinella, Ralph Stanley II, Jay Clark, and others.

Pickin' Up The Pieces QR code

All proceeds from this show were donated to Mountain Ways, who are doing yeoman’s work to assist those throughout the Appalachian region who were affected by the flooding. In fact, the QR code generated for the show is still active should anyone wish to add to the money raised at Pickin’ Up The Pieces on October 22.

Many thanks to Erin Morris with Morris Public Relations in Nashville for sharing these photos, taken by Colton Zenni, as well as this video stream from the live event last month.

Well done Wyatt Ellis, Yee-Haw Brewing, Mountain Ways, WDVX, and all the folks who donated their time to perform in order to raise money for their neighbors and friends all along the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains.

Gibson Davis, Wyatt Ellis, and Alex Leach at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
Wyatt Ellis, Ralph Stanley II, and Alex Leach at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
Robinella at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
Billy Contreras at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
EmiSunshine at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
Ralph Stanley II with Wyatt Ellis backstage at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
MC Tony Ellis of WDVX at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
Wyatt Ellis, Gary Davis, Barry Bales, Alex Leach, and Justin Moses at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
Gary Davis, Billy Contreras, Barry Bales, Sierra Hull, Wyatt Ellis, and Justin Moses at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
Robinella, EmiSunshine, and Sierra Hull at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni
All hands jam finale at Pickin' Up The Pieces for flooding victims, Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, TN (10/22) - photo © Colton Zenni

