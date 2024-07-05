Photos from the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival

2024-07-05

Blue Grass Boogiemen at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival – photo © Victoria Zakharchuk

The Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival was again held the final weekend of June at Noordplein in the city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Reports from the festival were all positive, including a sold out Saturday show for this 12th edition of this popular event which draws both grassers and music lovers new to the music.

30 acts were on the bill, bluegrass acts from all over the world, and founder and festival director Guido de Groot says that all their planning paid off.

“We fine-tuned the festival this year in all areas – from program to decor and everything in between. This helped us emphasize the open, unique atmosphere we want to create. We try to offer our visitors a magical experience, where they can imagine themselves being swept away into another world. According to the many wonderful reactions and the excellent atmosphere, we achieved exactly that, which is very satisfying.”

Many thanks to Gijs van de Burgt, who shared this lovely gallery of images for our readers.

The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
Blue Grass Boogiemen featuring Pieternel at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
Riley Baugus at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
Dom Flemons at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
Bertolf & Friends at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
The Dirty Grass Players at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
La Perra Blanco at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
La Perra Blanco at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
The Dirty Grass Players at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 30-6-2024 DSC_5238 web Â©ODE
2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk
Global Strings with Kader Tarhanine and Henhouse Prowlers at the 2024 Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - photo © Victoria Zakharchuk

