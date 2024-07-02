Photos from the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival

Sister Sadie at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival – photo © Ted Lehmann

Ted and Irene Lehmann were at this past weekend’s Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival in Tunbridge, VT, and shared this nice batch of photos from Thursday and Friday’s stage lineup. At one time, Ted was among the more prolific photographers at bluegrass festivals, but he told us recently that since they sold their camper, they haven’t gotten out as often. I’m sure everyone was delighted to see them in Tunbridge.

We hope to also have a detailed report from Dale and Darcy Cahill at Jenny Brook soon.