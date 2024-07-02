Photos from the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival

Sister Sadie at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival – photo © Ted Lehmann

Ted and Irene Lehmann were at this past weekend’s Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival in Tunbridge, VT, and shared this nice batch of photos from Thursday and Friday’s stage lineup. At one time, Ted was among the more prolific photographers at bluegrass festivals, but he told us recently that since they sold their camper, they haven’t gotten out as often. I’m sure everyone was delighted to see them in Tunbridge.

We hope to also have a detailed report from Dale and Darcy Cahill at Jenny Brook soon.

Sarah and Bob Amos at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Bob Amos at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Bob & Sarah Amos at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Sammy Shelor and Kameron Keller with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
The Ruta Beggars at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
The Greene Brothers at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Hosmer Mountain Boys at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Amy Gallatin & Stillwater at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Roger Williams with Amy Gallatin & Stillwater at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Sister Sadie at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Gena Britt with Sister Sadie at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Sister Sadie at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Deanie Richardson with Sister Sadie at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Dani Flowers with Sister Sadie at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Sister Sadie at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Seth Sawyer Band at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Seth Sawyer Band at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Seth Sawyer Band at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Seth Sawyer Band at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Kelley and Eric Gibson at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
The Gibson Brothers at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann
Eric Gibson at the 2024 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Ted Lehmann

