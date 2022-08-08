Photos from Fireside Collective’s album release in Asheville

Fireside Collective album release at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) – photo by Bryce Lafoon

Bryce Lafoon with Lightshifter Studios was on hand last Friday for Fireside Collective’s album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC. The band was celebrating the drop date for their new album on the Mountain Home Music label, Across The Divide.

Here’s a sampling of the images he captured.

  • Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Joe Cicero with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Joe Cicero with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Alex Genova with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Tommy Maher with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Joe Cicero with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Jesse Iaquinto with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Tommy Maher and Jesse Iaquinto with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Carson White with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Tommy Maher and Jesse Iaquinto with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Carson White with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Tommy Maher with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Jesse Iaquinto with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Joe Cicero with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Joe Cicero with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Jesse Iaquinto with Fireside Collective at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon
  • Fireside Collective merch on display at their album release show at the Salvage Station in Asheville, NC (8/5/22) - photo by Bryce Lafoon

