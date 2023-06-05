Photos from Bluegrass in the ‘Burg

Posted on by Jeromie Stephens

Joey Tippet and the California Ramblers at Bluegrass in the ‘Burg – photo © Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens was on hand this past weekend at Bluegrass in the ‘Burg, held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg, VA. He shared this terrific gallery of images.

The festival served as a homecoming for two local boys, Larry Stephenson and Mark Newton, who have seen great success in the wider world of bluegrass music. Other acts on the bill included Junior Sisk, Cedar Hill, Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, and several others.

Mark Newton and Gary Ferguson perform at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Mark Newton and his cousin, Mason, at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Mark Newton with his sister, Star, and his wife, Tammy, at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Mark Newton at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Jeremy Green at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Paul Anderson with Code Blue at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bud Finch with Code Blue at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Mark Newton, Gary Baker, and Gary Ferguson warming up at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Gary Ferguson, Mark Newton, and Gary Baker warming up at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Caleb Todd, Mark Newton, and Jeremy Green jamming at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Gary Ferguson at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Mark Newton at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
David Brinklow with Little Falls Bluegrass Band at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Jeremy Green with Little Falls Bluegrass Band at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Todd Brinklow with Little Falls Bluegrass Band at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Keith Sullivan with Little Falls Bluegrass Band at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Andy Brown, Derek Baden, Larry Stephenson, and Matt Dowling sing at sunset Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Larry Stephenson at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Beth Rogers and Sharon Silver compare hand sizes with a friend at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Makenzie Lawson at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Makenzie Lawson and Hugh Newton at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Sharon Silver, photographer, at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Joey Tippet and the California Ramblers at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Joey Tippet and the California Ramblers at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ike Jordan with Back Creek Valley Boys at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Nevin Blickenstaff with Back Creek Valley Boys at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ike Jordan and Frank Maietta with Back Creek Valley Boys at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Lance Stevens with Back Creek Valley Boys at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Andrew Jordan with Back Creek Valley Boys at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Nevin Blickenstaff with Back Creek Valley Boys at Bluegrass in the 'Burg - photo © Jeromie Stephens

Share this:

About the Author

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today