Photos from Bluegrass in the ‘Burg

Joey Tippet and the California Ramblers at Bluegrass in the ‘Burg – photo © Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens was on hand this past weekend at Bluegrass in the ‘Burg, held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg, VA. He shared this terrific gallery of images.

The festival served as a homecoming for two local boys, Larry Stephenson and Mark Newton, who have seen great success in the wider world of bluegrass music. Other acts on the bill included Junior Sisk, Cedar Hill, Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, and several others.