Peaceful Easy Feeling from Adam McIntosh

Adam McIntosh pulls a classic from The Eagles in 1972 for his next single with Billy Blue Records, and it’s a good’n.

The guitarist and vocalist with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers does a bang up job on this number, Peaceful Easy Feeling, which seemed to be inescapable during 1972-’73 as The Eagles first hit with their country rock sound. This was back when banjo/guitar man Bernie Leadon was still with the group, and they would include a bit of the grass during their live shows.

McIntosh says that this was one he was determined to include on his first Billy Blue project, Restless, which hit last month.

“Peaceful Easy Feeling is probably the first song I chose when starting this album. The Eagles are one of, if not my biggest musical influences. This song also allowed me to include my sister, Angie, to sing harmony. Peaceful Easy Feeling is undoubtedly one of those songs forever engrained in my musical soul.”

And it’s also structured in such a way to allow for gorgeous three part harmony singing, and Adam and Angie deliver in spades.

Adam plays guitar, mandolin, banjo, and bass, and adds the third harmony. Jason Barie is on fiddle.

If you think you don’t need to hear another version of Peaceful Easy Feeling, disabuse yourself of that notion, and give this a listen.

Peaceful Easy Feeling, and the full Restless album, from Adam McIntosh is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and on USB drive directly from the artist. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.