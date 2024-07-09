Paradise, the bluegrass musical comedy, now available online

About 18 months ago we told you about an upcoming film called Paradise – A Town of Sinners & Saints, a musical comedy with bluegrass music adapted from a stage play by the same name. It features 19 new songs, played in a bluegrass style, by a band that is integrated into the cast of characters.

Now the film is in wide release via online streaming, and viewers can watch it at Amazon Prime, Tubi, or Xumo.

Paradise is filmed like a stage show, retaining the campy and hilarious group of citizens of the town of Paradise, and all the excitement that occurs when an idea is put forward for how to save the town. The characters are broad and the music is great fun, sure to appeal to lovers of bluegrass and/or musical comedy.

The stage play and the film adaptation were written by Tom Sage and Bill Robertson, former writers at The National Lampoon, and Cliff Wagner, a bluegrass performer best known as the leader of California grassers The Old No 7. Together they have created something unique in today’s film market, with a throwback vibe to classics like The Music Man.

It’s the prototypical story of good and evil, played out through the lens of a reality television program, showing how it affects the local townsfolk.

Here’s the trailer…

Paradise is free to watch, commercial free, for Amazon Prime members, and with ads on Tubi or Sumo.