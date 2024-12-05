Papa Noel from Jackson Hollow

For their 2024 Christmas single for Mountain Fever Records, British Columbia’s Jackson Hollow has resurrected Brenda Lee’s wonderful cajun-themed song, Papa Noel.

The original was the flip side of Brenda’s 1958 holiday smash, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, recorded when she was only 13 years old. It didn’t get much radio attention in the shadow of that major hit, but remains a clever number all the same.

Tianna Lefebvre of Jackson Hollow has a voice that is mildly reminiscent of Lee’s distinctive vocal sound, making her the perfect singer to bring this one back. The title, of course, is a familiar version of the French, Père Noël, for Father Christmas.

Mike Sanyshyn, the band’s mandolinist and fiddler, agreed that it was inevitable.

“Jackson Hollow’s bluegrass interpretation of this Brenda Lee classic was destined to happen. The unique Cajun lyrics combined with the band’s signature sound truly set this song apart. We hope Papa Noel brings joy to listeners this holiday season!”

With Tianna singing lead and Mike on fiddle, mandolin, percussion, and harmony vocals, the track also features Jackson Hollow regulars Michael Kilby on reso-guitar and Charlie Frie on bass, with guest banjo picker Justin Moses.

It’s definitely a fun version of this early country classic. Check it out.

Papa Noel is available now from popular download and streamings services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.