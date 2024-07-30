Panhandle Country live video from Missy Raines & Allegheny

Compass Records and Missy Raines have released a live performance video for one of the tracks on her current Highlander album.

It’s for the Bill Monroe instrumental, Panhandle Country, with Missy says is based more on a version from her youth than from Monroe’s classic 1958 recording.

“It was really fun to record Panhandle Country with special guests Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and Rob Ickes. Our version is inspired by the Seldom Scene’s take from their iconic Live at the Cellar Door album. For me it is an opportunity to pay tribute to them and, specifically, to the fella that made me want to play bass – Tom Gray.

Of course, knowing that Rob Ickes was equally inspired to play dobro by the Seldom Scene’s one and only, Mike Auldridge, we knew Rob had to be a part of the recording. And, since no one ever passes up the chance for twin fiddles, we were thrilled to have Bronwyn join Ellie for some perfect Kenny Baker style fiddling, which brings the tune full circle!

We shot this video right after we recorded the album track. Fortunately, it was a warm winter day so we walked across the street from the studio to the Vanderbilt campus. While the arrangement was fresh in everyone’s minds, we captured a live performance of our version of Panhandle Country from our new album Highlander.”

With Missy on bass, Bronwyn and Ellie Hakanson on fiddle, and Rob on reso-guitar, the band also featured Eli Gilbert on banjo and Ben Garnett on guitar, both members of Raines’ touring group, Allegheny.

Check it out.

Both Panhandle Country and the full Highlander album are available from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from Compass on CD or download.