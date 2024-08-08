Osborne Brothers belt buckles available online

Today is a big day for devoted fans of The Osborne Brothers, as it marks the 60th anniversary of Sonny and Bobby joining the Grand Ole Opry in 1964.

So what better time to tell everyone that Bobby Osborne II, Bobby’s youngest son and bass player with The Price Sisters, and C.J. Lewandowski, mandolinist, vocalist, and leader of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, have gone in together to create replicas of the official Osborne Brothers belt buckles, originally offered back in 1977.

Lewandowski had become a very close friend of Bobby Osborne, the elder, in the final years of his life, so when Bobby II told him that he had found some of the original buckles, he jumped on the chance to partner up on making some new ones.

Bobby II explained how the whole thing happened…

“I found eight of the 1977 buckles in a drawer going through dad’s stuff. C.J. suggested that we should sell them, and they went within 15 minutes of posting them on Facebook a few months ago. Not long after, Judy (Sonny’s widow) found a whole stash of the decals from ’77 that were used on those buckles.

So I found a place that would manufacture custom buckles, and I had those made, and stuck the decals Judy found and gave me on them.

We’ve now got plans to have three different options (gold, silver, and brass) available on The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Rocky Top X-Press‘ websites. For individual sale, or as a trio.”

At this point, both sites have pre-order options available, for either of the three metals at $75 each, or all three for $200. Shipping is expected to begin in late August, and they aren’t sure how many times they will re-order.

This seems like an irresistible offer for true Osborne Brothers fans. Simply visit either web site to place your order.