One Way Rider video from Phil Leadbetter & The All Stars of Bluegrass

Pinecastle Records has released a new music video today for Phil Leadbetter & The All Stars of Bluegrass and their latest single, One Way Rider.

The All Stars include Uncle Phil on reso-guitar, with Alan Bibey on mandolin, Robert Hale on guitar, Jason Burleson on banjo, and the late Steve Gulley on bass. They finished their album, Swing For The Fences, not long before Steve passed, and all the members of this side project group knew that the video needed to serve as a tribute to his friendship and memory.

The baseball motif was obvious given the album title, and Leadbetter tells us that hanging a jersey honoring Steve in the dugout was something that just felt right.

“It was fun being with all the guys doing this video. Everyone kept saying that it felt like Steve was there, and it did. Steve would never let any of us to get together without being there with us so he could tell us a story or crack a joke. That was just the way he was, and he was a trooper. I don’t know what we are going to do without him because it will not be the same. I know we will find someone to take his space, but we will never find anybody to take his place. He was one special guy and he brought so much to this band.”

The guys had cut a scorching version of One Way Rider, the Ricky Skaggs hit from 1982 written by Rodney Crowell. Each of the group’s three vocalists takes a turn at singing the lead, with Gulley going first.

It’s really a touching video, which you don’t always expect from a blazing grasser, but these guys’ admiration for their missing member is palpable.

A lovely tribute to one of the finest bluegrass singers and songwriters of his generation.

One Way Rider is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Keep an eye out on Monday for a special All Stars contest to win your own signed baseball cards from the guys, plus a signed copy of the Swing For The Fences CD. Details will be shared on both the Pinecastle and Phil Leadbetter & The All Stars of Bluegrass Facebook pages.