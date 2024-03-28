Old Settler’s Festival makes surprise return

Longtime fans of the Old Settler’s Music Festival, held for more than three decades in Dale, TX, are aware of the announcement made last year that property costs and ongoing pandemic issues were forcing them to shut down.

But this month it has been proclaimed that the rumors of its death were greatly exaggerated, and that Old Settlers would be presenting a Spring Pickin’ Party in May of 2024. Plans are still in the early stages, but festival Executive Director Diana Harrell says that feedback was so intense in response to the cancellation news that they feel confident in keeping things going.

“We are grateful for the support that enables the Old Settler’s Music Festival to survive and thrive. We are overjoyed to bring our 37th annual music festival to life, and invite all our old friends and all newcomers to join us in celebration of Americana music.

This year’s festival focuses on getting back to our roots through intimate performances and immersive experiences, like the campfire pickin’ circles that made us a household favorite for decades. We invite music lovers of all ages to join us for a great time and encourage everyone to get their tickets early because the word is out – Old Settler’s Music Festival is back!”

The talent roster for the May 9-12 event has yet to be announced, but Old Settler’s always brought in top progressive bluegrass and jamgrass acts, alongside popular acoustic and Americana artists to perform. It looks like the Spring Pickin’ Party is going to be mostly a jam-oriented festival, where attendees will provide the bulk of the entertainment. Open mic sets on stage are also scheduled.

Camping will be available on site, where food and beverage vendors will be set up as well.

Full details can be found online.