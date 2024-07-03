Old Devil’s Dream from Nick Chandler & Delivered

Pinecastle Records is back with a new single for Nick Chandler & Delivered, a catching little number called Old Devil’s Dream, written by Thomas Goldsmith. It’s the debut release from their next project with Pinecastle, and first new music in nearly four years.

Nick says

“Old Devil’s Dream has been a song on my list to record for a long time. I have always been drawn to songs that tell a story in a way that the listener can see in their mind, while the song plays.

This song is about someone who in their younger days was more of a devil than an angel. Not wanting to get involved, he let a good woman slip away. Now that he is older, he finds out that the young, carefree life can leave you lonely when you are done with your wilder days.

Like the song says, ‘When their devilment is done, and their wildest races run, old devils dream all alone.'”

With support from regular bandmates Spencer Atkinson on guitar, Jake Burrows on banjo, and Gary Trivette on bass and tenor vocal, Nick, on mandolin and lead vocal, delivers a strong version of this song.

Have a listen…

Old Devil’s Dream is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Nick and the guys are one their way up to Canada now for the Prince Edward Island Summer Bluegrass & Oldtime Music Festival, where they’ll be performing Friday and Saturday.