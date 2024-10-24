Nowhere Next video from Yonder Mountain String Band

Jamgrass heroes Yonder Mountain String Band have released a music video for Nowhere Next, the title track from their upcoming album due November 8.

The song is a showcase for founding bassist Ben Kaufmann, whose aggressive lines serve as the basis for the track.

Fellow founder, guitarist Adam Aijala, joked about the genesis of the song…

“The reason the song exists is because of the bass ‘said no one ever’ in the world of bluegrass. We’re a bluegrass band with acoustic instruments playing a song that isn’t bluegrass at all but, I suppose that’s typical for us.”

As Adam says, YMSB has long been known for using the traditional bluegrass instruments to perform their original material, which has a more modern edge.

Support on the track, and in the video, comes from Dave Johnston on banjo, Nick Piccininni on mandolin, and newest member Coleman Smith on fiddle. Produced and directed by Mauricio Cimino Campodonico, the music video offers a colorful look at the guys running through Nowhere Next in what appears to be a resort of some sort.

Have a look/listen…

Nowhere Next, the single, is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the full album can be placed online as well.