From northern Illinois comes Bluegrass Express, and another single from their upcoming album, A Tribute to Jim & Jesse.

The Express is a family band with a unique story. The group includes three generations of Underwoods – Gary Underwood on guitar; his son, Greg Underwood, on bass; and Greg’s son, Jacob Underwood, on mandolin – along with two brothers from Oklahoma, Andrew and Jonathan Hunt on fiddle and banjo, respectively.

Their sound is very much a throwback to an earlier time in bluegrass music, in particular on this next project, the music of Jim and Jesse McReynolds, a hugely successful Virginia brother duet team from the 1950s through the ’70s.

For this second single, the guys have chosen North Wind, a song written by Charlie Louvin which he recorded with Jim & Jesse back in 1982. Greg and Jacob trade verses on their cut, which hews closely to the way the McReynolds performed it in the ’80s.

Have a listen…

North Wind from Bluegrass Express is available now from many popular streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

The full Tribute to Jim & Jesse album is expected later this year.

