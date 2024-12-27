Norman’s Rare Guitars documentary coming to Netflix

Coming to Netflix on December 31 is a new documentary celebrating Norman’s Rare Guitars, the home for vintage instruments in Los Angeles since it was opened by Norman Harris in 1975.

Titled Norman’s Rare Guitars Documentary, the film was directed by Devin Dilmore, and produced by 101 Exit with Kiefer Sutherland as executive producer. It traces Harris’s journey to becoming the go-to guy in LA for anyone looking for unique vintage instruments. And this being LA, a good many celebrities are among his regulars.

Again, being LA, the focus of the documentary looks to be on electric guitars and the rock and pop music scene, but as Norman’s is also a renowned home for vintage acoustics, with a remarkable collection of dreadnaught, large body, and arch top guitars in stock, one would expect to see plenty of interest for lovers of acoustic guitars as well.

It appears that part of the impetus for the film is the fact that Harris has been in poor health, and is past the age where most business owners look to slow down a bit.

Here’s the trailer…

Netflix subscribers will be able to watch Norman’s Rare Guitars Documentary starting on New Year’s Eve.