No Bull… Just Bluegrass Festival launching July 4

CB4 Promotions has announced a new two-day bluegrass festival over the July 4 weekend at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Rockingham, VA, just outside of Harrisonburg. The company is run by Virginia bluegrass artist Caleb Bailey and his fiancé, Christine Elizabeth.

They are calling this new event the No Bull… Just Bluegrass Festival, making reference to the fact that a great many festivals have been expanding their lineups outside of bluegrass to entice a wider audience to attend.

Caleb says that they are going the other way.

“No Bull…. Just Bluegrass was our brainchild for a traditional style bluegrass festival. The focus is going to be on providing bluegrass lovers with high profile talent throughout the lineup, with no variations of other music forms intertwined.

Music festivals have been trending and traditional bluegrass festivals have been dropping off, we felt the need to keep alive a ‘true to the roots’ bluegrass festival, and so was born No Bull….Just Bluegrass Festival.”

Caleb and Christine have experience hosting bluegrass events with their annual Merry Mountain Christmas shows each December at the Volunteer Fire Department in Grottoes, VA. This year’s show is scheduled for December 7 and will feature Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run with special guests Caleb Cox and Sally Zeising from US Navy Band Country Current, along with Darren Beachley, and a visit from Santa Claus. It’s a real Christmas party with dinner and a concert for $40.

No Bull… Just Bluegrass will be held in an open air hoop barn, so music can go on rain or shine in a dry environment. RV hookups (water and electric) will be available as well as rough camping.

Performing at the first festival will be Lonesome River Band, Junior Sisk, Red Camel Collective, Nothin’ Fancy, Caroline Owens, Nick Chandler & Delivered, Ettore Buzzini, Blue Ridge Thunder, and Hammaville. Host band Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run will play a set each day as well.

The Rockingham County Fairgrounds is located a couple of miles off I-81 near Harrisonburg.