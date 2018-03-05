New single drops for Edgar Loudermilk Band

Pinecastle Records is now four weeks into their spring promotion, 11 Weeks of New Singles, where they’ll release a new track from an upcoming album each Friday through April 20.

The latest comes from The Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry, whose The Test Of Time project is expected in the coming months. To give a taste, they’ve released the more-or-less title track, It’s a Way of Life that Stands the Test of Time. Loudermilk sings the lead, and the guys support him as they normally do on this song about the simple life written by Edgar with Wayne Benson of IIIrd Tyme Out.

Edgar plays bass on the single, with Autry on guitar, Zack Autry on mandolin, and Glen Crain on reso-guitar.

Fans of the Edgar Loudermilk Band can purchase the single now as a download from the popular online sites, and radio programmers can get a copy from AirPlay Direct.

Be on the lookout for other Pinecastle singles coming up from Ray Edwards, Ray Cardwell, Williamson Branch, and Deanie Richardson.