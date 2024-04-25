New IBMA webinar celebrates the life of Earl Scruggs

Attention banjo pickers and Earl Scruggs fans!

The International Bluegrass Music Association is hosting a free webinar on May 15 offering a glimpse into the life of banjo innovator Earl Scruggs. It will be offered on the IBMA Facebook page at noon, central time.

Tony Trischka, whose new album, Earl Jam, includes his transcribed arrangements of solos Scruggs played at jams with John Hartford, and Earl’s nephew, JT Scruggs, will swap anecdotes and stories from their personal relationship with the great man. Also joining the webinar will be Mary Beth Martin, Executive Director of the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC, who will have a number of artifacts and rare photos from their museum to show.

Any bluegrass lover is sure to enjoy this discussion and display, and all banjo players are required to attend! As always with Facebook Live events, the webinar video will be viewable on the IBMA page after the fact as well.

This web presentation is part of the IBMA’s ongoing celebration of Earl Scruggs in what would have been his 100th year. Scruggs was born on January 6, 1924, and having lived a remarkable and influential life that changed how the five string banjo was viewed worldwide, passed away on March 28, 2012.

You do not need to be an IBMA member to attend this webinar on May 15.