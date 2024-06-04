New faces with HillBilly Fever

We heard recently from HillBilly Fever, a bluegrass band based around Dallas, TX, who perform all across the United States. Their lineup has changed a good bit in recent years, and with a new album, Bluegrass Mix, Volume 1, just released, their lead guitarist, Hudson Bosworth, shared this update.

HillBilly Fever has welcomed some new members over the last few years, with a goal to preserve the traditional bluegrass sound.

Tucker McCandless from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee has performed at Dollywood and managed several music venues there. Tucker brings the lonesome traditional sound to the group, which can be heard on our new project, Bluegrass Mix, Volume 1. Tucker’s vocal performances showcase that high lonesome sound along with his solid rhythm guitar playing. He is a great entertainer and we are lucky to have him in the group!

Hudson Bosworth from Ogden, Utah joined the group last year and is a tremendous flat-pick guitarist. He is also a great tenor and lead vocal singer. Hudson studied under the direction of Wyatt Rice at ETSU where he got his Bachelor’s degree in Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music. He returned to his Utah home in 2022 and has since become a member of HillBilly Fever.

Billy Parker from Chandler, Arizona is a tremendous mandolin player. Billy is also very skilled on lead and harmony vocals.

He started his musical career with the legendary Faron Young, and has performed with artists such as Special Consensus and numerous other bluegrass groups. His style of mandolin playing will surely entertain all audiences.

Alan Tompkins from Plano, Texas joined us last October on his first show in Alpine, Texas and blew us away. Alan is the President of the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation in Dallas, Texas. He also promotes some of the best bluegrass festivals in that area. Alan has done so much for bluegrass music and we are honored to have him on bass and vocals. His timing and tone is impeccable.

Randy Pasley from Ogden, Utah plays dobro and takes over some lead and harmony vocals. Randy gets a brilliant tone from the dobro. He is one of the best around and we are grateful to have him in our configuration.

Mark Krider is originally from Todd, North Carolina and now resides in Athens, Texas. Mark says, “I have a strong feeling for traditional bluegrass music. I grew up listening to Flatt & Scruggs, The Osborne Brothers, and The Country Gentlemen, just to name few.” In later years, he became good friends with Sonny Osborne and plays a Chief #10 banjo. He is a one of a kind banjo player and knows how to keep the traditional bluegrass sound alive. “The guys in this group bring something special to HillBilly Fever and we are excited to share it with everyone!”