Never Did No Wanderin’ from Nick Chandler & Delivered

Nick Chandler has pulled a song from the world of folk music satire, and turned it into a legitimate bluegrass number for his latest single with Pinecastle Records.

Never Did No Wanderin’, written by Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, was a centerpiece of the 2003 film, A Mighty Wind, which offered a brilliant send up of the ’60s folk music scene in the US. Created by Christopher Guest, with many of his fellow actors and writers from This Is Spinal Tap and Best in Show, the movie follows a fictional reunion of three folk groups from the ’60s for a TV special in the early aughts. Anyone who lived through the folk revival of the 1960s surely found the film hilarious, and it remains a cult classic.

Chandler, however, just liked the song, and thought if was ripe for grassification.

“Never Did No Wanderin’ caught my ear twenty years ago when I heard it as a folk song in the movie, A Mighty Wind. I knew that, if done right, this song would make a great bluegrass tune. I felt like now is the right time to release it.

Never Did No Wanderin’ describes missing out on the sights and sounds this life has to offer. One of my favorite things about my job is arranging songs and being in the recording studio. I loved bringing this song to life and I really hope you enjoy this same ol’ tune, brand new, all over again.”

His version includes Nick on mandolin and lead vocals, with contributions from his touring band, Gary Trivette on bass, Jake Burrows on banjo, and Spencer Atkinson on guitar.

They offer a different vibe than the original, but remain true to the ’60s spirit with an arrangement reminiscent of The Dillards.

Check it out…

Never Did No Wanderin’, which will appear on Chandler’s next Pinecastle project, is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.