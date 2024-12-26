My Darling’s Coming Home from Retro 78

Retro 78 has a new single sure to delight everyone who appreciates old time traditional bluegrass and country music. It’s a bright, medium-tempo song written and sung by guitarist Clint Groves called My Darling’s Coming Home

Complete with twin fiddles and a bit of walking bass, this lively number isn’t about an actual joyful reunion, but one that exists only in the dreams of the song’s narrator. For he has lost his true love and is pining for her return, but we are left with the suspicion that it isn’t to be.

The subtle paradox between the meaning and the feel of this track gives it much of its charm, along with the strong three-part harmony on the chorus. This one is likely to stick with you for a while.

With Groves on guitar and lead vocal, Retro 78 is completed by Hunter Motts on banjo, Jacob Jackson on mandolin, Jacob Turnbill on fiddle, Alex Hibbits on bass, and Ernie Evans on mandolin and guitar.

Have a listen…

My Darling’s Coming Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.