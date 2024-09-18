Mountains & Miles from Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett

Bonfire Music Group has a new single from Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett, a pair of richly celebrated bluegrass veterans who have been teaming up of late for more duo-oriented music.

Lane is the mandolinist with Blue Highway, and one of their primary songwriters, and Bennett has been recognized for decades for his distinctive guitar work and singing.

This latest release is one Shawn wrote and sings called Mountains & Miles, featuring the two men on guitars, along with Grayson Lane on mandolin and harmony vocal, and Jacob McFadyen on bass. It’s a bit of a dreamy arrangement, complete with a mid-track jam, giving the song a nearly six minute run time.

Lane says that they are quite pleased with how it turned out.

“I love mountains, and so does Richard. Mountains have their own ways. They’re powerful and they’re one of the many gifts from God for us to draw comfort from and enjoy.

We wanted to capture some of the energy mountains have in the feel of a song. I think we did it with Mountains & Miles. Grayson’s mandolin work here will take you for miles.”

Between the lyrics and the solos, it holds your attention through to the end.

Mountains & Miles is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.