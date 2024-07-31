Mountain Sound video from Bruce Winges

West Virginia bluegrass singer and songwriter Bruce Winges has released a music video for his latest single, one he wrote called Mountain Sound. The song is included on his current album with Copper Mountain Records, Eastern Kentucky.

He shot the video at a number of locations in Oldham County, KY, with the mountain scenery captured in West Virginia. Bruce’s friends from Crandall Creek, Jerry Andrews, Kathy Wigman Lesnock, and Dustin Terpenning, playing and singing along wing Winges.

We see Bruce in this variety of settings as the song rolls along. The audio track features Winges on guitar and lead vocal, Dustin Trepanning on banjo, Hanna Livingston on fiddle, and Jamie Peck on bass. Kathy Wigman Lesnock and Anna Dunham added harmony vocals.

Check it out…

Mountain Sound is available to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.