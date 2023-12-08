Mountain City Christmas from The Kody Norris Show

The Kody Norris Show has a new Christmas song on offer this month, fresh from their own home town in the hills of Appalachia.

It’s one Kody wrote called Mountain City Christmas, available today from Rebel Records. Kody says that this has been a staple in their repertoire during the holidays for some time now, and they have finally found time to record it.

“Mountain City Christmas has been a fan favorite for many years now. I wrote this song years ago while I was in Baltimore for the winter. I was certainly missing Mountain City and wanted to be home for Christmas. Years later, we got in the studio to record Mountain City Christmas and are so excited to release it to our fans this holiday season!”

With Norris on guitar and vocal, support comes from Show members Mary Rachel Nalley Norris on mandolin, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass. Josiah and Mary Rachel add harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Mountain City Christmas is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.