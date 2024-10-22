Minneapolis-Moline from Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run

Turnberry Records has a new single for Virginia bluegrass singer and songwriter Caleb Bailey, a song about the struggles of an Indiana farm family trying to earn a living while feeding their community.

Caleb said he had the idea to switch things up a bit from the way these sorts of songs typically go, naming it for a Minnesota company that once produced all sorts of farm equipment, Minneapolis-Moline.

“So many people sing about John Deere, International Harvesters, and so on, I thought it would be cool to write about a tractor that may have been forgotten, Minneapolis-Moline. The Midwest farming community is the backbone of our agriculture industry, and I think this song will resonate with the beauty and the struggle of life on the farm.”

With Bailey on lead vocal, bandmates Chandler Beavers, Wyatt Wood, and Brandon Kyle provide support on mandolin, guitar and bass, with Indiana native Ron Stewart playing banjo and fiddle.

It’s a strong track, sure to ignite memories from anyone in the farming industry, or who grew up in rural regions.

Check it out…

Minneapolis-Moline is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played. Radio folks can also contact Hope River Entertainment to get a copy of the single.