Mike Duncan passes

Mike Duncan, 72-year-old North Carolina professional photographer and friend to bluegrass, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 7, at Lake Junaluska, NC, prior to the Art of the Music Festival.

Balsam Range shared on their Facebook page…

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our great friend Mike Duncan. He has been a staple at so many places over the years with his phenomenal photography. For nine years, he and his lovely wife, Judy, have been with us at the Art of Music Festival, helping out any way that they could: from taking great pictures to helping set up food services to helping clean up, and really anything we asked them to do.

Mike was a piece of our Balsam Range family and will be greatly missed. He was always smiling, happy, and enjoying life….we will miss you, Mike. Judy, we love you. You and your girls will be in our thoughts and prayers.”

Darren Nicholson of the Darren Nicholson Band and former mandolinist with Balsam Range added…

“Mike Duncan was a great soul. He took a lot of wonderful photos over the years, but his smile and presence are what will always stand out to me. When Mike walked into a room, you would always be greeted with warmth. He was a true friend to bluegrass music. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Blue Ridge Music Center posted…

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend and official Music Center Summer Concert Series photographer, Mike Duncan. An incredible person as well as being a stunningly talented photographer, Mike, and his wife of 40+ years, Judy, were big supporters of the Music Center, giving their time and talents to attend almost all of our shows; taking pictures of the performers on the BRMC Amphitheater Stage, as well as backstage, and capturing images of the beautiful and intimate outdoor amphitheater at the base of Fisher Peak on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Mike was so generous to be willing to share his wonderful photos with us to use. Our posts on the Sundays after our concerts always featured the photos Mike took the night before.

RIP Mike. You will definitely be missed, but your photos will be treasured by all of us – venues, festivals, musicians, and fans of music and nature (Mike’s nature photography of flowers, birds, and wildlife were absolutely beautiful) – in perpetuity.

The Music Center and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation send our love and thoughts of peace and comfort out to Judy and the family at this time of loss and mourning.”

Richard Emmett, Program Director for the Blue Ridge Music Center stressed…

“Mike Duncan was a true friend of and official photographer for The Blue Ridge Music Center, a National Park facility on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, VA and Sparta, NC.

Mike took photos for our Summer Saturday Evening Outdoor Amphitheater Concert Series. He was a wonderful person and an incredibly talented photographer who also was known for his kind, giving, and generous spirit.

We will certainly miss Mike, and there will be a huge emptiness at our 2025 Concerts without his presence at our shows, and not having his photos and images that capture the special moments and images from our Saturday evening concerts.”

Brian Funk, editor of The Gazette newspaper in Galax, VA was a friend and fan of Mike.

“I met Mike at the Blue Ridge Music Center a few years ago, where he was the official photographer for their summer music series. My wife and I would sit beside him and his wife, Judy, right in front of the stage, and they always treated us like old, dear friends.

He’d take his amazing photos; I’d shoot my mediocre ones. We’d talk about music and festivals and shows we’d shot. He was always a joy to chat with.

I always envied Mike’s considerable talents, and respected his craft. He had an ability to capture the perfect moment, in the perfect light; the perfect expression on a performer’s face.

He was always gracious enough to share his photos with me to use in the newspaper, along with mine. I was always a little embarrassed to run my work next to Mike’s, but knowing my shots would run alongside his pushed me to try harder to capture better images.

My last memory of Mike is him dancing with his granddaughter, Opal, at a Music Center show. Pure joy. Pure love. I didn’t get a photo, but that image lingers in my mind, and makes me smile.

I’m sure there are countless snapshots like that – both physical and mental – that Mike left behind for us to remember him fondly.”

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel in North Wilkesboro, NC. Burial will follow in Mountlawn Memorial Park.

Mike is survived by his wife, Judy Cook Duncan of the home; two daughters, Karie Scott Duncan (John Harrell) of Charlotte, Kellen Rae Duncan of Wilkesboro; a granddaughter, Opal Scott Harrell; and a brother; Mark Alan Duncan (Angel Johnson).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Sophie Foundation, or the Humane Society of Wilkes.

R.I.P., Mike Duncan