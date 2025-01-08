Memory Lane – Wilson Banjo Co

What began as a tool to promote high quality, hand built banjos has become an outlet for presenting lyrically captivating material. Wilson Banjo Co’s release, Memory Lane, on Pinecastle Records contains a variety of themes from coal mining, murder, and heartbreak, among others.

The opening track, Sadie Danced a Hole in Her Stocking, has a fun swing feel to it. Written by Jack Shannon, Troy Engle, and Rick Lang, this song speaks of the energetic dances that would often be hosted inside a country home. At the time of this recording, Wilson Banjo Co was a duo consisting of Steve Wilson on banjo and vocals, and Sarah Logan Lewis on fiddle and vocals. Other studio musicians were brought in to create a full band sound. On this track Wilson and Lewis are joined by Glen Crain on resonator guitar, Tony Wray on guitar and bass, Milom Williams II on mandolin, and Melanie Wilson on harmony vocals.

Holler, by Jordan Rainer and Bill Packard, is another song which explores the country life. Here the duo is joined by Wray on guitar and bass, Williams II on mandolin, Melanie on vocals, and Deanie Richardson on fiddle.

Nightbird by Rick Lang is a gritty, yet mournful song about love coming to an end, and the encompassing feelings that come with it. This is especially punctuated by the resonator guitar work of Glen Crain. Also on this track are Jaime Carter on bass, Adam Plott on percussion, Josh Raines on guitar, and Jason Fraley on mandolin.

The Gavel also carries darkness, both in its lyrics and melody. Written by Jordan Rainer and Lance Carpenter, this murder ballad tells a captivating tale of a romantic relationship from its happy beginning to a tragic end. This is one of several tracks featuring great guitar work from Clay Hess.

Our Last Goodbye/Walk Softly On This Heart of Mine is a clever medley of two bluegrass classics. Rendered in a strong contemporary fashion, Wilson Banjo Co. shows through this arrangement how these two songs will always stand the test of time.

Memory Lane is a strong effort. Though the makeup of Wilson Banjo Co. has changed since the release of this album, this recording is an excellent example of the material that the group has brought, and will continue to bring to the table.