Max Silverstein to The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – photo © Laci Mack

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have completed their new lineup with today’s announcement that Max Silverstein was joining the band on fiddle. This follows the introduction of John Gooding as their new guitarist earlier this month.

Max is a native of Bangor, ME, whose father helped direct him towards bluegrass, Celtic, and old-time fiddling when he was a boy. A graduate of the Bluegrass, Country and Old-Time Music Studies at East Tennessee State University, where he performed on both guitar and fiddle with the Bluegrass Pride Band, he has been seen this past few years on fiddle with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.

Bandleader C.J. Lewandowski tells us that he was delighted when Silverstein reached out to him about the fiddle gig.

“I’ve seen Max all over the country, and even down at the place PRB started, Ole Smoky Moonshine. He’s one heck of talent on the fiddle, and a genuine guy to boot. He has studied bluegrass music with an attentive ear and the guys are excited to have him on the bus with us. We look forward to what he will bring to the show.”

He joins Lewandowski on mandolin, Gooding on guitar, Jereme Brown on banjo, and Jasper Lorentzen on bass.

For Max, joining up with the Boys is a very positive move.

“I’ve looked up to these guys since I moved to Tennessee, and I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with them. Their music speaks for itself, and I’m looking forward to spending more time with them on the road.”

Nashville grassers can check out The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys tonight at Nashville’s Station Inn, and this weekend at The Bluegrass Sampler in Racine, WI.

You can see their full tour schedule online.