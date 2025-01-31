Mary Rachel shines on new Kody Norris Show single

For their latest Rebel Records single, The Kody Norris Show features fiddler and mandolinist Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on a song she co-wrote with her husband, bossman Kody Norris.

Blue Ain’t The Word also marks Mary Rachel’s debut as a lead singer with the band, on a song that she says came to her as she was dropping off to sleep.

“You know those light naps you doze into when you’re traveling? Well this song came to me while trying to fade into my slumber! We were headed to a show and all of a sudden this melody was just there. I had been humming the words, ‘Blue, Blue, Blue, Ain’t the Word,’ for a couple days, but couldn’t find a melody that fit quite right. I woke up, grabbed the first instrument I saw, wrote the chorus… and within a couple days, Kody and I had finished the verses!”

No one will be shocked to learn that it’s a very traditional bluegrass number. I mean, they never do that!

The Show also adds a clever call-and-response harmony to the chorus that gives the song a memorable twist.

Support on the track comes from band members Kody Norris on guitar, Mary Rachel on mandolin and fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass. Josiah and Charlie sing harmony.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen.

Blue Ain’t The Word is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.