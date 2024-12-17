Man of Manzanita from Nefesh Mountain

With their latest single, Nefesh Mountain joins the many artists who have recorded tributes to greatest hero of bluegrass guitar, the one and only Tony Rice.

Man of Manzanita, written and sung by Eric Lindberg, offers another heartfelt appreciation for the man who touched every bluegrass lover in tune with the music from the 1970s through the early aughts. Those who have come on to the scene in more recent years certainly recognize Tony’s brilliance, and delight in his music, but there was something special about being alive and in touch while he was in his prime.

Eric expresses what so many felt when we lost Tony Rice.

“Tony was, is, and always will be a huge musical figure in my life. When I was in my early 20s I found his music and spirit to be a much-needed bridge between the jazz and acoustic worlds that I loved so dearly. He had this beautifully sensitive side, on top of his adventurous, experimental, and virtuosic side, and to me his music reflected this larger landscape of America.

When he passed in 2020 it really knocked me out. And while our paths did cross a couple times over the years, it was as if someone I’d known forever had left this Earth. It’s hard to describe, which is why I wanted to write Man Of Manzanita, and tried to put as much love for Tony and his music as I could into this song.”

Nefesh Mountain chose to record the song with a number of Rice contemporaries and regular collaborators. Stuart Duncan is on fiddle, Sam Bush on mandolin, Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar, and Mark Schatz on bass. Lindberg’s wife and musical partner Doni Zasloff sings harmony.

Have a listen as you watch these fine pickers and singers in the studio.

Man of Manzanita release on December 18, and will be widely available then from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now at AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on Beacons, expected in 2025 from Nefesh Mountain.